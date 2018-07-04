WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

823 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Independence Day, Wednesday

Night, Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

823 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

823 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

823 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 80 to 85. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

823 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

