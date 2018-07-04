WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Local gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, mainly in the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 85. East wind 10 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph, except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

