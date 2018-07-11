WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

205 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

205 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

205 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

205 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

205 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering

to 15000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet rising

to above 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet lowering to 16000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

