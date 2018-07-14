WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

867 FPUS56 KPQR 140324

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-141115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-141115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

$$

WAZ040-141115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

$$

WAZ019-141115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

824 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Free air

freezing level 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather