WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
096 FPUS56 KPQR 020857
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
157 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-022315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
157 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or drizzle likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or drizzle early in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
drizzle. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ020-022315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
157 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or drizzle likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain or drizzle early in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
drizzle. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs around 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ040-022315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
157 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Chance of rain
or drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or drizzle
early in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Valley lows around 55. West
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 70. Light
wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 75. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy in
the afternoon. Valley highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley highs 80 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Valley highs 85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley highs 85 to 90.
$$
WAZ019-022315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
157 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain or drizzle early in the afternoon. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Snow level above 8000 feet.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
8000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.
Free air freezing level 12000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Free air
freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy in
the afternoon. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level
12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level
14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy.
Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level
15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy.
Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather