WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

927 FPUS56 KPQR 121547 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

847 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Updated weather and clouds for today and this evening

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-122330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

847 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers through

mid-morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Warmer. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

WAZ020-122330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

847 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers through mid-morning. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

WAZ040-122330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

847 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers through mid-morning. Valley highs

around 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Valley highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot. Valley highs 90 to 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

WAZ019-122330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

847 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

