WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
353 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
353 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
353 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
353 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 65. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley
highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Valley lows around 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
353 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
