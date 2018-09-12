WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

323 FPUS56 KPQR 122152

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-131145-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-131145-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-131145-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-131145-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

$$

_____

