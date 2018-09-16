WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

649 FPUS56 KPQR 162101

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

201 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-171230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

201 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds and areas of fog, then partly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind early, then north wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

WAZ020-171230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

201 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds with areas of fog, then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

$$

WAZ040-171230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

201 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, ending later this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-171230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

201 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, ending

overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8500 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Snow level near 6000

feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

5500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather