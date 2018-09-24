WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

519 FPUS56 KPQR 242145

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

245 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-251115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

245 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-251115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

245 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-251115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

245 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 60.

$$

WAZ019-251115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

245 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

