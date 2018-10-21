WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

254 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

254 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of low clouds and fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds with areas of fog. Then partly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

254 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows 40 to 45. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows around 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

254 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late. Valley lows 35 to 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 65 to

70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Valley lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 55. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

around 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

254 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds late. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level lowering to 7500 feet. Southwest wind 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet.

