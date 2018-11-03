WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
792 FPUS56 KPQR 032154
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
254 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-041200-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
254 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south
wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, except west wind 15 to
25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ020-041200-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
254 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ040-041200-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
254 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 50.
$$
WAZ019-041200-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
254 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after
midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.
Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather