WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

_____

243 FPUS56 KPQR 081139

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

339 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-090030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

339 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ020-090030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

339 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-090030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

339 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-090030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

339 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather