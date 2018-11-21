WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thanksgiving Day,

Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph,

except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, breezy. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

