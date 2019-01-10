WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

449 FPUS56 KPQR 102152

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

152 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-111215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

152 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

$$

WAZ020-111215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

152 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

45.

$$

WAZ040-111215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

152 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ019-111215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

152 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising

to 7000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

