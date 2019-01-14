WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
_____
845 FPUS56 KPQR 141125
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-150045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
WAZ020-150045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
WAZ039-150045-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,
Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near the Gorge.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east
wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.
East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph near the Gorge.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-150045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 30 to 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around
35. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
WAZ019-150045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to
10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet lowering
to 5500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 5000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 15
mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
