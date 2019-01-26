WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

317 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

317 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

317 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

317 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs around 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Areas of morning

fog. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

317 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

