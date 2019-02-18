WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

_____

263 FPUS56 KPQR 181426

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

626 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-190015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

626 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. no

snow accumulation. Highs around 45. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except

northwest wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ020-190015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

626 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow level

500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ040-190015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

626 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 35. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Valley lows 25 to 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow level

500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley

highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-190015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

626 AM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather