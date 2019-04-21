WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
692 FPUS56 KPQR 211014
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
314 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-212330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
314 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
$$
WAZ020-212330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
314 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny for the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ040-212330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
314 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs 55
to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ019-212330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
314 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to
7500 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising
to 9000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level
10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
