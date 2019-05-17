WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

385 FPUS56 KPQR 171025

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-172345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light wind

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-172345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-172345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Valley lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-172345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one quarter of an

inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather