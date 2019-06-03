WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

800 FPUS56 KPQR 031033

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

333 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-032330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

333 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-032330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

333 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-032330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

333 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-032330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

333 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather