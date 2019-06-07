WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

251 FPUS56 KPQR 070002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

502 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-071130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

502 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ020-071130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

502 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-071130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

502 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-071130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

502 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches

above 4500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to

10000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to

15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering

to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather