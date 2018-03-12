WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-131215-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 54 42 50 / 10 100 80 50

WAZ559-131215-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 53 39 49 / 10 100 70 50

WAZ507-131215-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 55 41 50 / 10 100 80 60

Everett 50 54 41 48 / 10 90 80 60

WAZ509-131215-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 55 40 51 / 10 100 80 50

Tacoma 45 54 39 51 / 10 100 70 50

WAZ556-131215-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 56 41 50 / 10 100 80 50

WAZ555-131215-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 55 39 49 / 10 100 90 70

Enumclaw 46 54 38 48 / 10 100 90 50

North Bend 47 55 40 48 / 10 100 90 50

WAZ503-131215-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 55 41 50 / 10 90 80 70

Sumas 43 54 42 49 / 10 90 80 80

WAZ506-131215-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 53 41 49 / 10 90 80 60

Mount Vernon 47 55 41 49 / 10 90 80 60

WAZ001-131215-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 51 40 49 / 10 90 70 60

Eastsound 46 51 41 49 / 10 90 80 70

WAZ510-131215-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 55 43 50 / 10 90 70 60

Port Townsend 47 53 41 48 / 10 90 70 60

WAZ511-131215-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. North part, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. South part,

light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 53 38 52 / 10 100 70 40

WAZ504-131215-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 53 38 53 / 10 100 60 40

Olympia 43 52 38 51 / 10 100 60 40

WAZ512-131215-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

WAZ514-131215-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 50 37 48 / 10 100 60 50

Sequim 44 53 37 48 / 10 90 60 60

WAZ515-131215-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 51 37 49 / 10 100 70 30

WAZ516-131215-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 52 38 49 / 20 100 70 30

WAZ517-131215-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 52 39 51 / 20 100 60 30

WAZ513-131215-

Olympics-

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 42 25 34 / 10 100 70 80

WAZ567-131215-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 43 31 38 / 10 100 90 90

WAZ568-131215-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind in the passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 46 32 41 / 10 100 90 70

Stevens Pass 34 39 31 35 / 10 90 90 70

WAZ569-131215-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

