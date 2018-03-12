WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:09 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
50. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 54 42 50 / 10 100 80 50
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 53 39 49 / 10 100 70 50
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 55 41 50 / 10 100 80 60
Everett 50 54 41 48 / 10 90 80 60
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 55 40 51 / 10 100 80 50
Tacoma 45 54 39 51 / 10 100 70 50
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 56 41 50 / 10 100 80 50
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 55 39 49 / 10 100 90 70
Enumclaw 46 54 38 48 / 10 100 90 50
North Bend 47 55 40 48 / 10 100 90 50
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 55 41 50 / 10 90 80 70
Sumas 43 54 42 49 / 10 90 80 80
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 53 41 49 / 10 90 80 60
Mount Vernon 47 55 41 49 / 10 90 80 60
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 51 40 49 / 10 90 70 60
Eastsound 46 51 41 49 / 10 90 80 70
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 47 55 43 50 / 10 90 70 60
Port Townsend 47 53 41 48 / 10 90 70 60
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50. North part, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. South part,
light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 44 53 38 52 / 10 100 70 40
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 53 38 53 / 10 100 60 40
Olympia 43 52 38 51 / 10 100 60 40
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 43 50 37 48 / 10 100 60 50
Sequim 44 53 37 48 / 10 90 60 60
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 51 37 49 / 10 100 70 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 52 38 49 / 20 100 70 30
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 47 52 39 51 / 20 100 60 30
Olympics-
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 42 25 34 / 10 100 70 80
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet
decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 43 31 38 / 10 100 90 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind
in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid
40s. East wind in the passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
5 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 46 32 41 / 10 100 90 70
Stevens Pass 34 39 31 35 / 10 90 90 70
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
302 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
5 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
