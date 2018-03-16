WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

718 FPUS56 KSEW 162209

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-171330-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 53 40 52 / 10 20 20 30

$$

WAZ559-171330-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 34 52 35 53 / 10 20 20 40

$$

WAZ507-171330-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 37 54 39 54 / 10 10 20 30

Everett 38 52 40 52 / 10 10 20 30

$$

WAZ509-171330-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 35 53 37 53 / 10 20 30 40

Tacoma 33 53 35 53 / 10 20 30 40

$$

WAZ556-171330-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 38 54 40 54 / 10 10 20 30

$$

WAZ555-171330-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 35 54 39 53 / 20 20 30 30

Enumclaw 34 53 36 51 / 20 20 30 30

North Bend 36 53 39 53 / 20 20 30 30

$$

WAZ503-171330-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 53 37 52 / 10 10 10 20

Sumas 37 53 39 51 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ506-171330-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 39 50 40 50 / 10 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 37 54 39 52 / 10 10 20 30

$$

WAZ001-171330-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 38 51 38 50 / 0 10 10 20

Eastsound 39 50 39 49 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-171330-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 40 55 41 54 / 10 10 20 30

Port Townsend 39 50 39 50 / 0 10 30 30

$$

WAZ511-171330-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 34 54 35 53 / 10 20 20 40

$$

WAZ504-171330-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 34 53 36 52 / 20 20 20 50

Olympia 34 52 36 51 / 10 20 20 40

$$

WAZ512-171330-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-171330-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 49 36 49 / 10 10 20 30

Sequim 35 52 36 50 / 10 20 30 30

$$

WAZ515-171330-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 35 51 36 50 / 0 20 30 30

$$

WAZ516-171330-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 36 50 37 49 / 10 20 40 40

$$

WAZ517-171330-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 38 51 39 50 / 10 20 40 50

$$

WAZ513-171330-

Olympics-

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 25 37 25 34 / 10 30 40 60

$$

WAZ567-171330-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 41 28 38 / 20 30 40 40

$$

WAZ568-171330-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 26 44 28 41 / 50 20 30 30

Stevens Pass 26 36 26 36 / 10 20 30 30

$$

WAZ569-171330-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

309 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast