WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:13 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
496 FPUS56 KSEW 172206
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
WAZ558-181245-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 41 53 41 55 / 20 30 20 10
$$
WAZ559-181245-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 36 53 35 55 / 30 30 30 10
$$
WAZ507-181245-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 40 55 40 56 / 30 20 10 20
Everett 40 52 40 53 / 30 20 10 20
$$
WAZ509-181245-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 38 54 37 55 / 30 30 20 10
Tacoma 35 54 35 57 / 30 30 20 10
$$
WAZ556-181245-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 41 55 41 56 / 30 20 20 20
$$
WAZ555-181245-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 39 54 38 55 / 30 30 10 20
Enumclaw 37 53 36 55 / 30 20 30 10
North Bend 39 53 38 55 / 30 20 20 20
$$
WAZ503-181245-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 38 52 37 53 / 10 10 10 10
Sumas 38 52 39 52 / 10 20 10 20
$$
WAZ506-181245-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 40 50 39 50 / 10 20 10 10
Mount Vernon 39 52 38 52 / 20 20 10 10
$$
WAZ001-181245-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 38 50 38 50 / 10 20 10 10
Eastsound 39 49 39 49 / 10 20 10 10
$$
WAZ510-181245-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 41 55 40 55 / 20 20 10 10
Port Townsend 39 50 38 50 / 20 20 10 10
$$
WAZ511-181245-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 36 54 35 57 / 20 40 30 10
$$
WAZ504-181245-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 37 52 36 57 / 20 50 40 10
Olympia 36 52 35 55 / 20 40 30 10
$$
WAZ512-181245-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
$$
WAZ514-181245-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 36 49 35 50 / 20 30 20 10
Sequim 36 50 35 51 / 30 30 30 20
$$
WAZ515-181245-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 36 51 35 51 / 20 20 20 20
$$
WAZ516-181245-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 36 49 35 50 / 40 30 20 10
$$
WAZ517-181245-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 40 51 38 53 / 50 60 30 10
$$
WAZ513-181245-
Olympics-
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 24 34 23 34 / 50 60 60 30
$$
WAZ567-181245-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 28 38 28 39 / 40 30 30 40
$$
WAZ568-181245-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 29 42 28 44 / 40 30 20 20
Stevens Pass 27 35 27 37 / 30 20 10 20
$$
WAZ569-181245-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast