WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

496 FPUS56 KSEW 172206

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-181245-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 41 53 41 55 / 20 30 20 10

$$

WAZ559-181245-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 36 53 35 55 / 30 30 30 10

$$

WAZ507-181245-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 55 40 56 / 30 20 10 20

Everett 40 52 40 53 / 30 20 10 20

$$

WAZ509-181245-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 38 54 37 55 / 30 30 20 10

Tacoma 35 54 35 57 / 30 30 20 10

$$

WAZ556-181245-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 55 41 56 / 30 20 20 20

$$

WAZ555-181245-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 54 38 55 / 30 30 10 20

Enumclaw 37 53 36 55 / 30 20 30 10

North Bend 39 53 38 55 / 30 20 20 20

$$

WAZ503-181245-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 38 52 37 53 / 10 10 10 10

Sumas 38 52 39 52 / 10 20 10 20

$$

WAZ506-181245-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 50 39 50 / 10 20 10 10

Mount Vernon 39 52 38 52 / 20 20 10 10

$$

WAZ001-181245-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 38 50 38 50 / 10 20 10 10

Eastsound 39 49 39 49 / 10 20 10 10

$$

WAZ510-181245-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 55 40 55 / 20 20 10 10

Port Townsend 39 50 38 50 / 20 20 10 10

$$

WAZ511-181245-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 36 54 35 57 / 20 40 30 10

$$

WAZ504-181245-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 37 52 36 57 / 20 50 40 10

Olympia 36 52 35 55 / 20 40 30 10

$$

WAZ512-181245-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

$$

WAZ514-181245-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 36 49 35 50 / 20 30 20 10

Sequim 36 50 35 51 / 30 30 30 20

$$

WAZ515-181245-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 36 51 35 51 / 20 20 20 20

$$

WAZ516-181245-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 36 49 35 50 / 40 30 20 10

$$

WAZ517-181245-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 51 38 53 / 50 60 30 10

$$

WAZ513-181245-

Olympics-

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 24 34 23 34 / 50 60 60 30

$$

WAZ567-181245-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 38 28 39 / 40 30 30 40

$$

WAZ568-181245-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 42 28 44 / 40 30 20 20

Stevens Pass 27 35 27 37 / 30 20 10 20

$$

WAZ569-181245-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

306 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

$$

