WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

977 FPUS56 KSEW 181034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-182315-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 40 55 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ559-182315-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 35 55 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ507-182315-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 39 55 / 20 10 10

Everett 51 40 52 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ509-182315-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 37 55 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 54 35 56 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ556-182315-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 40 56 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ555-182315-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10

mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 38 54 / 50 20 10

Enumclaw 52 36 53 / 30 20 10

North Bend 52 38 54 / 40 20 10

$$

WAZ503-182315-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 37 52 / 20 10 10

Sumas 51 38 51 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ506-182315-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15

mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 40 50 / 20 10 10

Mount Vernon 52 38 52 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ001-182315-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 38 50 / 20 10 10

Eastsound 49 39 49 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ510-182315-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15

mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 40 54 / 30 10 10

Port Townsend 50 38 50 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ511-182315-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15

mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 34 57 / 40 30 10

$$

WAZ504-182315-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 36 57 / 60 50 10

Olympia 52 34 56 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ512-182315-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000

feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

$$

WAZ514-182315-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1500

feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 35 50 / 40 30 10

Sequim 50 35 50 / 50 40 10

$$

WAZ515-182315-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 35 51 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ516-182315-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000

feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 35 50 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ517-182315-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 37 54 / 70 40 10

$$

WAZ513-182315-

Olympics-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 3000

feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000

feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 23 34 / 60 50 40

$$

WAZ567-182315-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000

feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 28 38 / 50 40 40

$$

WAZ568-182315-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2500

feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000

feet. Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s.

Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 28 43 / 30 20 20

Stevens Pass 35 27 36 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ569-182315-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 3000

feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500

feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000

feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast