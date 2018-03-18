WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:38 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
977 FPUS56 KSEW 181034
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-182315-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 40 55 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ559-182315-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 35 55 / 20 30 10
$$
WAZ507-182315-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 39 55 / 20 10 10
Everett 51 40 52 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ509-182315-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10
mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 37 55 / 20 10 10
Tacoma 54 35 56 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ556-182315-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 55 40 56 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ555-182315-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10
mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 53 38 54 / 50 20 10
Enumclaw 52 36 53 / 30 20 10
North Bend 52 38 54 / 40 20 10
$$
WAZ503-182315-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 37 52 / 20 10 10
Sumas 51 38 51 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ506-182315-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15
mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 40 50 / 20 10 10
Mount Vernon 52 38 52 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ001-182315-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 38 50 / 20 10 10
Eastsound 49 39 49 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ510-182315-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15
mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 40 54 / 30 10 10
Port Townsend 50 38 50 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ511-182315-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance
of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15
mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 34 57 / 40 30 10
$$
WAZ504-182315-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 36 57 / 60 50 10
Olympia 52 34 56 / 60 40 10
$$
WAZ512-182315-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000
feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
$$
WAZ514-182315-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1500
feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 35 50 / 40 30 10
Sequim 50 35 50 / 50 40 10
$$
WAZ515-182315-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 35 51 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ516-182315-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000
feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 35 50 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ517-182315-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 37 54 / 70 40 10
$$
WAZ513-182315-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 3000
feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000
feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 23 34 / 60 50 40
$$
WAZ567-182315-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000
feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 37 28 38 / 50 40 40
$$
WAZ568-182315-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2500
feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light
wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000
feet. Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s.
Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 28 43 / 30 20 20
Stevens Pass 35 27 36 / 30 20 20
$$
WAZ569-182315-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 3000
feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500
feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000
feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast