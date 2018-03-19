WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

340 FPUS56 KSEW 191023

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-192315-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 38 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-192315-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 34 55 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-192315-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 38 55 / 10 10 10

Everett 52 38 52 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-192315-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 35 55 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 56 33 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-192315-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 38 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-192315-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 36 57 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 53 33 56 / 10 10 10

North Bend 53 36 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-192315-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 36 52 / 10 10 10

Sumas 51 38 52 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-192315-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 39 49 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 52 37 53 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-192315-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 38 50 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 49 39 49 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-192315-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 39 53 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 49 38 49 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-192315-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 33 58 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-192315-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 34 58 / 10 10 10

Olympia 56 33 56 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-192315-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-192315-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 35 49 / 10 10 10

Sequim 51 35 50 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-192315-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 36 50 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-192315-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 36 48 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-192315-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 36 54 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-192315-

Olympics-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Freezing level near 3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 25 35 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ567-192315-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500

feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 27 40 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ568-192315-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500

feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000

feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the

passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 26 48 / 20 20 10

Stevens Pass 35 26 39 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ569-192315-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 3000

feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000

feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast