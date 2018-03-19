WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:28 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
340 FPUS56 KSEW 191023
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-192315-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 55 38 56 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ559-192315-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 55 34 55 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ507-192315-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 38 55 / 10 10 10
Everett 52 38 52 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-192315-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 35 55 / 10 10 10
Tacoma 56 33 56 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ556-192315-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 56 38 57 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ555-192315-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 53 36 57 / 10 10 10
Enumclaw 53 33 56 / 10 10 10
North Bend 53 36 56 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ503-192315-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 36 52 / 10 10 10
Sumas 51 38 52 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-192315-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light
wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 39 49 / 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 52 37 53 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-192315-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 38 50 / 10 10 10
Eastsound 49 39 49 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-192315-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 39 53 / 10 10 10
Port Townsend 49 38 49 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-192315-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 57 33 58 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ504-192315-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 57 34 58 / 10 10 10
Olympia 56 33 56 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ512-192315-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
WAZ514-192315-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 35 49 / 10 10 10
Sequim 51 35 50 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-192315-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 36 50 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ516-192315-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 36 48 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ517-192315-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 36 54 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-192315-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Freezing level near 3500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 25 35 / 30 30 20
$$
WAZ567-192315-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500
feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 27 40 / 30 30 20
$$
WAZ568-192315-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500
feet. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000
feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light
wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the
passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 26 48 / 20 20 10
Stevens Pass 35 26 39 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ569-192315-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 3000
feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000
feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast