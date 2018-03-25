WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018

399 FPUS56 KSEW 252155

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-261130-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 40 47 45 51 / 60 60 70 70

WAZ559-261130-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 37 47 42 52 / 60 60 60 50

WAZ507-261130-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 48 44 52 / 50 60 70 60

Everett 39 46 45 50 / 60 70 80 70

WAZ509-261130-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 38 48 44 51 / 60 60 80 70

Tacoma 37 48 42 51 / 60 60 70 70

WAZ556-261130-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 40 47 45 51 / 60 70 80 70

WAZ555-261130-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 37 45 43 48 / 80 80 90 90

Enumclaw 36 45 42 48 / 60 70 80 80

North Bend 37 45 44 48 / 70 70 90 90

WAZ503-261130-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 39 47 44 52 / 60 70 80 80

Sumas 39 47 44 52 / 70 70 90 80

WAZ506-261130-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 47 45 50 / 60 60 80 80

Mount Vernon 39 47 45 51 / 60 70 80 80

WAZ001-261130-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 48 44 52 / 50 70 80 70

Eastsound 40 48 44 52 / 60 70 80 70

WAZ510-261130-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 49 46 53 / 50 60 80 70

Port Townsend 39 49 44 51 / 40 60 60 60

WAZ511-261130-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph north part, southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph south part.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 38 48 43 51 / 70 60 70 60

WAZ504-261130-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 37 48 43 51 / 60 70 60 60

Olympia 37 47 43 50 / 70 70 70 60

WAZ512-261130-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-261130-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 38 49 42 52 / 50 60 70 60

Sequim 37 50 41 52 / 40 60 60 50

WAZ515-261130-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 48 43 49 / 70 80 90 80

WAZ516-261130-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 39 47 43 49 / 80 80 90 90

WAZ517-261130-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 41 49 46 50 / 80 70 80 80

WAZ513-261130-

Olympics-

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to

5 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 35 31 38 / 60 70 70 70

WAZ567-261130-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to

14 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 25 33 31 38 / 70 80 90 90

WAZ568-261130-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 17 inches. West

wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in

the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 27 36 31 40 / 70 80 80 80

Stevens Pass 24 32 30 35 / 60 70 70 80

WAZ569-261130-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 PM PDT Sun Mar 25 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to

17 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

