WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

622 FPUS56 KSEW 311034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-010030-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 42 50 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ559-010030-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 38 51 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ507-010030-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 41 50 / 10 10 70

Everett 55 41 47 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ509-010030-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 40 50 / 10 10 60

Tacoma 60 39 51 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ556-010030-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 42 51 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ555-010030-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 40 48 / 0 20 80

Enumclaw 58 39 48 / 10 10 70

North Bend 58 39 48 / 10 10 80

$$

WAZ503-010030-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 41 49 / 0 10 60

Sumas 57 40 48 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ506-010030-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 42 48 / 0 10 60

Mount Vernon 56 41 49 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ001-010030-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 41 49 / 0 10 60

Eastsound 52 42 49 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ510-010030-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 43 51 / 0 10 60

Port Townsend 51 41 48 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ511-010030-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. South part, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 60 39 52 / 10 0 60

$$

WAZ504-010030-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 38 50 / 0 10 70

Olympia 59 38 50 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ512-010030-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-010030-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 40 47 / 10 10 60

Sequim 52 39 49 / 10 10 60

$$

WAZ515-010030-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 39 49 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ516-010030-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 39 46 / 0 20 60

$$

WAZ517-010030-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 41 48 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ513-010030-

Olympics-

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 26 34 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ567-010030-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 29 33 / 10 30 80

$$

WAZ568-010030-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 31 39 / 10 10 80

Stevens Pass 41 27 34 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ569-010030-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

334 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast