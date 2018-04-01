WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

468 FPUS56 KSEW 012257

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-021215-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 36 50 38 52 / 50 20 20 20

WAZ559-021215-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 32 51 35 52 / 30 10 10 20

WAZ507-021215-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 36 51 39 53 / 40 20 30 20

Everett 36 48 38 51 / 40 20 30 20

WAZ509-021215-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 35 51 36 53 / 40 20 10 10

Tacoma 35 51 35 54 / 30 20 10 10

WAZ556-021215-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 36 52 38 54 / 60 20 20 20

WAZ555-021215-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 34 49 36 52 / 70 60 40 20

Enumclaw 32 49 33 52 / 60 30 20 10

North Bend 32 49 34 52 / 80 30 30 20

WAZ503-021215-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

near 50. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 50 38 51 / 40 20 30 30

Sumas 35 49 38 51 / 40 20 30 30

WAZ506-021215-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 39 49 40 50 / 40 20 20 20

Mount Vernon 37 50 38 52 / 50 30 30 20

WAZ001-021215-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 38 49 39 49 / 30 10 20 20

Eastsound 39 50 40 50 / 40 10 20 30

WAZ510-021215-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 40 52 41 53 / 30 20 20 20

Port Townsend 38 48 39 49 / 20 10 20 20

WAZ511-021215-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 33 53 34 54 / 20 10 10 20

WAZ504-021215-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 52 35 54 / 50 20 10 10

Olympia 35 50 35 52 / 30 10 10 20

WAZ512-021215-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

WAZ514-021215-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 36 48 37 48 / 40 10 20 30

Sequim 35 49 36 49 / 20 10 20 30

WAZ515-021215-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 36 49 37 50 / 50 10 30 30

WAZ516-021215-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 37 47 37 48 / 60 20 30 30

WAZ517-021215-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 38 50 38 52 / 60 30 20 20

WAZ513-021215-

Olympics-

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 20 34 23 35 / 60 20 20 30

WAZ567-021215-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 400 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 22 33 25 36 / 70 40 40 40

WAZ568-021215-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 300 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 25 37 25 42 / 80 50 50 20

Stevens Pass 21 32 22 36 / 70 50 40 20

WAZ569-021215-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

357 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

