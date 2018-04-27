WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

_____

136 FPUS56 KSEW 272200

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-281245-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 56 47 55 / 70 70 40 50

$$

WAZ559-281245-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 56 44 56 / 70 70 40 50

$$

WAZ507-281245-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 54 47 56 / 70 80 50 60

Everett 47 52 47 54 / 70 80 50 60

$$

WAZ509-281245-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 56 45 56 / 80 60 40 50

Tacoma 46 56 44 56 / 70 60 40 50

$$

WAZ556-281245-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 56 47 57 / 70 70 50 50

$$

WAZ555-281245-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 53 46 55 / 80 80 60 60

Enumclaw 45 55 43 54 / 80 60 50 60

North Bend 45 54 44 54 / 70 70 50 60

$$

WAZ503-281245-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 52 47 54 / 50 90 60 60

Sumas 50 53 47 55 / 50 90 60 70

$$

WAZ506-281245-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 52 47 53 / 60 90 50 60

Mount Vernon 48 53 47 55 / 70 90 60 60

$$

WAZ001-281245-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 54 46 55 / 50 80 50 50

Eastsound 48 53 47 54 / 50 90 50 50

$$

WAZ510-281245-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 54 48 56 / 70 90 50 60

Port Townsend 48 51 46 53 / 70 80 50 50

$$

WAZ511-281245-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph south part.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 58 44 57 / 70 60 40 40

$$

WAZ504-281245-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 58 45 57 / 70 60 40 50

Olympia 46 57 45 56 / 70 60 40 50

$$

WAZ512-281245-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

$$

WAZ514-281245-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 51 44 52 / 60 80 50 50

Sequim 46 51 44 53 / 70 80 50 50

$$

WAZ515-281245-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 52 44 54 / 70 80 50 50

$$

WAZ516-281245-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 51 45 53 / 70 80 50 40

$$

WAZ517-281245-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 55 46 54 / 70 60 50 50

$$

WAZ513-281245-

Olympics-

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 38 31 39 / 80 90 60 60

$$

WAZ567-281245-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 40 34 40 / 60 90 70 80

$$

WAZ568-281245-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 45 35 45 / 80 70 50 50

Stevens Pass 35 40 33 40 / 70 70 50 50

$$

WAZ569-281245-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

