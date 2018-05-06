WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

223 FPUS56 KSEW 061049

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 52 71 / 40 30 10

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 48 70 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 51 69 / 30 30 10

Everett 68 51 68 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 49 71 / 50 30 10

Tacoma 71 48 72 / 50 30 10

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 52 71 / 40 40 10

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 49 71 / 40 60 10

Enumclaw 68 47 69 / 60 50 10

North Bend 69 48 69 / 50 60 10

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 51 67 / 20 10 10

Sumas 73 52 70 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 51 66 / 10 20 10

Mount Vernon 69 52 67 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 48 67 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 67 49 65 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 52 64 / 10 20 10

Port Townsend 65 49 64 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 47 71 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 49 74 / 50 20 10

Olympia 70 48 73 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 47 64 / 30 20 10

Sequim 64 46 64 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 45 65 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 46 62 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 48 65 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 41 58 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 44 61 / 60 60 20

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 66 38 65 / 60 60 10

Stevens Pass 59 39 59 / 60 60 10

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

$$

