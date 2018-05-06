WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:55 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
223 FPUS56 KSEW 061049
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 52 71 / 40 30 10
$$
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 48 70 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 51 69 / 30 30 10
Everett 68 51 68 / 20 30 10
$$
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 70 49 71 / 50 30 10
Tacoma 71 48 72 / 50 30 10
$$
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 52 71 / 40 40 10
$$
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 49 71 / 40 60 10
Enumclaw 68 47 69 / 60 50 10
North Bend 69 48 69 / 50 60 10
$$
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 70 51 67 / 20 10 10
Sumas 73 52 70 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 51 66 / 10 20 10
Mount Vernon 69 52 67 / 20 20 10
$$
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 48 67 / 10 10 10
Eastsound 67 49 65 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 52 64 / 10 20 10
Port Townsend 65 49 64 / 20 30 10
$$
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 69 47 71 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 70 49 74 / 50 20 10
Olympia 70 48 73 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 47 64 / 30 20 10
Sequim 64 46 64 / 30 30 10
$$
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 68 45 65 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 46 62 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 48 65 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 57 41 58 / 60 40 10
$$
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.
Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. No snow
accumulation.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 64 44 61 / 60 60 20
$$
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 66 38 65 / 60 60 10
Stevens Pass 59 39 59 / 60 60 10
$$
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
345 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening with a slight chance of
thunderstorms, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No
snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
$$
_____
