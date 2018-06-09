WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:43 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and
Sunday.
WAZ558-091100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 58 49 60 / 90 80 60 70
WAZ559-091100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 58 44 59 / 80 70 60 60
WAZ507-091100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 55 47 60 / 90 80 70 70
Everett 49 54 47 58 / 90 80 60 70
WAZ509-091100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 49 59 47 59 / 90 80 60 70
Tacoma 49 59 46 60 / 90 60 50 70
WAZ556-091100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows around 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 58 48 61 / 80 80 70 70
WAZ555-091100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 55 47 58 / 80 80 70 70
Enumclaw 47 55 44 56 / 90 80 70 80
North Bend 48 56 45 56 / 90 90 70 70
WAZ503-091100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 50 57 48 60 / 100 80 50 60
Sumas 49 58 48 61 / 100 80 50 60
WAZ506-091100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 56 48 59 / 100 80 50 50
Mount Vernon 50 58 48 61 / 90 80 50 60
WAZ001-091100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 57 47 59 / 90 50 40 50
Eastsound 52 57 49 61 / 90 60 50 60
WAZ510-091100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 56 50 60 / 100 80 50 60
Port Townsend 50 54 47 57 / 100 80 50 50
WAZ511-091100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers until late
afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 48 61 45 61 / 80 40 50 70
WAZ504-091100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 59 45 61 / 100 50 50 70
Olympia 48 59 45 60 / 100 50 50 70
WAZ512-091100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
WAZ514-091100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 53 45 55 / 90 50 40 60
Sequim 48 52 44 57 / 100 70 50 60
WAZ515-091100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 54 45 57 / 70 50 50 60
WAZ516-091100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 54 46 57 / 70 50 50 60
WAZ517-091100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 57 48 59 / 90 60 60 70
WAZ513-091100-
Olympics-
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. New snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 38 31 43 / 90 70 50 80
WAZ567-091100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow
accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. Snow showers likely through
the day. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 4 inches.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 41 36 44 / 100 90 70 70
WAZ568-091100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new
snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 48 37 47 / 90 70 70 70
Stevens Pass 35 39 32 42 / 90 70 60 50
WAZ569-091100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
839 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow
accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
through the day. A chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 3 inches.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
