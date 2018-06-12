WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

441 FPUS56 KSEW 120443

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-121100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 71 53 64 / 0 0 40 60

$$

WAZ559-121100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 69 49 63 / 0 0 50 60

$$

WAZ507-121100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 68 51 62 / 0 0 40 70

Everett 47 67 52 61 / 0 0 40 70

$$

WAZ509-121100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 71 51 65 / 0 0 40 70

Tacoma 43 72 50 65 / 0 0 50 70

$$

WAZ556-121100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 71 53 64 / 0 0 40 70

$$

WAZ555-121100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 72 51 62 / 0 0 40 90

Enumclaw 44 71 50 62 / 0 0 30 80

North Bend 45 71 50 60 / 0 0 30 80

$$

WAZ503-121100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 66 52 62 / 0 0 40 70

Sumas 46 69 51 63 / 0 0 40 70

$$

WAZ506-121100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 63 51 61 / 0 0 40 60

Mount Vernon 45 67 51 62 / 0 0 40 70

$$

WAZ001-121100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 63 50 61 / 0 0 50 40

Eastsound 49 65 52 64 / 0 0 50 50

$$

WAZ510-121100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 63 53 63 / 0 0 50 50

Port Townsend 47 61 50 59 / 0 0 50 60

$$

WAZ511-121100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 72 50 64 / 0 0 60 70

$$

WAZ504-121100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 74 50 65 / 0 0 60 80

Olympia 43 72 49 64 / 0 0 60 80

$$

WAZ512-121100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-121100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 61 49 59 / 0 0 60 60

Sequim 44 62 48 60 / 0 0 50 60

$$

WAZ515-121100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 61 48 59 / 0 0 80 90

$$

WAZ516-121100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph late in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 62 50 57 / 0 0 80 70

$$

WAZ517-121100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 68 52 62 / 0 0 80 60

$$

WAZ513-121100-

Olympics-

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 56 40 48 / 0 0 70 80

$$

WAZ567-121100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 55 42 47 / 0 0 40 90

$$

WAZ568-121100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. South wind in the passes to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 66 42 51 / 0 0 20 60

Stevens Pass 35 60 41 49 / 0 0 20 70

$$

WAZ569-121100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

942 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

