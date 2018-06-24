WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:23 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
525 FPUS56 KSEW 241616
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-242300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 79 57 67 / 0 40 30
$$
WAZ559-242300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 77 54 66 / 0 40 20
$$
WAZ507-242300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 75 55 66 / 0 50 70
Everett 73 55 62 / 0 50 80
$$
WAZ509-242300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 79 56 68 / 0 30 20
Tacoma 80 56 68 / 0 40 10
$$
WAZ556-242300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 78 57 69 / 0 40 50
$$
WAZ555-242300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 81 55 67 / 0 60 70
Enumclaw 78 52 65 / 0 30 40
North Bend 78 53 65 / 0 40 50
$$
WAZ503-242300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 56 65 / 0 60 20
Sumas 77 56 67 / 0 70 40
$$
WAZ506-242300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 54 64 / 0 60 20
Mount Vernon 74 54 66 / 0 70 30
$$
WAZ001-242300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 53 64 / 0 60 20
Eastsound 70 55 66 / 0 60 20
$$
WAZ510-242300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 55 65 / 0 60 20
Port Townsend 67 53 62 / 0 60 20
$$
WAZ511-242300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 55 68 / 0 40 10
$$
WAZ504-242300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 82 55 69 / 0 30 30
Olympia 80 55 68 / 0 30 10
$$
WAZ512-242300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ514-242300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 51 62 / 0 60 20
Sequim 69 51 63 / 0 50 20
$$
WAZ515-242300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 50 62 / 10 80 50
$$
WAZ516-242300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 52 61 / 20 70 60
$$
WAZ517-242300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 70 54 65 / 0 30 30
$$
WAZ513-242300-
Olympics-
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet
decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 62 41 48 / 10 70 40
$$
WAZ567-242300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near
12500 feet decreasing to 9000 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 67 46 55 / 10 80 80
$$
WAZ568-242300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
13000 feet decreasing to 9500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Southwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures around 60. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 76 46 57 / 10 40 50
Stevens Pass 72 45 53 / 10 50 50
$$
WAZ569-242300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
915 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 13500 feet decreasing to 10500 feet
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather