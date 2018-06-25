WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:04 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
183 FPUS56 KSEW 252300
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-261100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 72 54 69 / 20 10 0 10
$$
WAZ559-261100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 70 50 67 / 20 10 0 20
$$
WAZ507-261100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 70 52 68 / 40 20 0 10
Everett 52 67 52 65 / 40 20 0 10
$$
WAZ509-261100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 72 52 69 / 20 0 0 10
Tacoma 49 73 50 70 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ556-261100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 54 72 53 70 / 30 10 0 10
$$
WAZ555-261100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 71 50 69 / 60 20 0 10
Enumclaw 48 70 48 67 / 30 10 0 10
North Bend 49 70 49 67 / 50 10 0 10
$$
WAZ503-261100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 67 53 66 / 30 20 0 20
Sumas 51 70 51 68 / 40 20 0 20
$$
WAZ506-261100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 66 52 64 / 20 10 0 20
Mount Vernon 52 69 51 67 / 20 10 0 10
$$
WAZ001-261100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 67 50 64 / 20 10 0 20
Eastsound 52 67 53 66 / 20 20 0 20
$$
WAZ510-261100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 66 53 64 / 20 10 0 20
Port Townsend 51 64 52 62 / 30 10 0 20
$$
WAZ511-261100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 73 50 70 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ504-261100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 74 49 70 / 10 0 0 10
Olympia 48 73 49 69 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ512-261100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-261100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 65 49 62 / 20 10 0 20
Sequim 48 65 49 63 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ515-261100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 64 48 62 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ516-261100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 64 50 61 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ517-261100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 68 51 65 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ513-261100-
Olympics-
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 53 40 51 / 30 20 10 20
$$
WAZ567-261100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 54 40 53 / 60 30 0 20
$$
WAZ568-261100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 12000 feet decreasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 62 42 60 / 50 10 0 10
Stevens Pass 40 55 40 55 / 50 10 0 10
$$
WAZ569-261100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather