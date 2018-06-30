WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

082 FPUS56 KSEW 301550

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 57 70 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 67 57 68 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 56 67 / 40 20 30

Everett 66 56 65 / 50 30 30

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 56 71 / 20 20 20

Tacoma 71 56 70 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 57 71 / 30 20 30

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 58 66 / 50 50 40

Enumclaw 69 51 69 / 20 20 30

North Bend 67 54 68 / 40 30 30

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then widespread showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 57 67 / 80 30 30

Sumas 66 56 68 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then widespread showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 65 54 65 / 80 30 20

Mount Vernon 65 55 67 / 80 40 30

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then widespread showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 54 66 / 80 10 10

Eastsound 65 57 66 / 80 20 20

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 56 65 / 80 30 20

Port Townsend 63 55 63 / 60 20 10

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 55 71 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 56 72 / 10 40 20

Olympia 71 56 71 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 54 63 / 70 10 20

Sequim 63 54 64 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 52 62 / 70 20 30

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then widespread showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 55 62 / 80 20 20

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 56 65 / 40 40 20

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet increasing to 8500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 43 51 / 70 10 20

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 46 50 / 90 60 50

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 46 58 / 50 60 30

Stevens Pass 55 47 53 / 60 60 30

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

849 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

$$

