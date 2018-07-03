WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Independence Day, Wednesday

night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-041100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. East wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 83 59 81 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ559-041100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 79 56 79 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ507-041100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 78 58 79 / 10 10 10 0

Everett 53 78 59 78 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ509-041100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 83 57 81 / 10 10 10 0

Tacoma 49 83 55 81 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ556-041100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 83 59 81 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ555-041100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 84 57 82 / 10 10 10 0

Enumclaw 48 83 56 80 / 10 10 10 0

North Bend 50 82 57 80 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ503-041100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 79 58 76 / 10 10 10 0

Sumas 51 84 58 81 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ506-041100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 74 57 73 / 10 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 51 81 58 78 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ001-041100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 74 56 72 / 10 10 10 10

Eastsound 53 73 58 73 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ510-041100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 72 57 70 / 10 10 10 0

Port Townsend 51 73 57 71 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ511-041100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 83 55 79 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ504-041100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 84 55 81 / 10 10 10 0

Olympia 49 82 55 79 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ512-041100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-041100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 73 57 70 / 10 10 10 10

Sequim 49 73 56 72 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ515-041100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 71 56 68 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ516-041100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 76 56 68 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ517-041100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 76 56 68 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ513-041100-

Olympics-

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 65 51 63 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ567-041100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 69 51 70 / 20 10 20 10

WAZ568-041100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.

Light wind in the passes.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 71 51 76 / 10 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 41 64 47 72 / 20 10 10 10

WAZ569-041100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

238 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

