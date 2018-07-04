WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

692 FPUS56 KSEW 040951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 84 60 83 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 56 82 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 78 59 80 / 0 10 10

Everett 80 60 79 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 83 58 82 / 0 10 10

Tacoma 84 56 83 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 84 61 83 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 59 84 / 0 10 10

Enumclaw 81 56 81 / 0 10 10

North Bend 81 57 82 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 81 60 77 / 0 10 10

Sumas 85 60 83 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 58 73 / 0 10 10

Mount Vernon 81 58 79 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 56 74 / 0 10 10

Eastsound 73 58 74 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 57 71 / 0 10 10

Port Townsend 71 57 73 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 56 81 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 84 55 82 / 0 10 10

Olympia 83 55 81 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 56 71 / 10 10 10

Sequim 73 55 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 70 54 69 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 76 55 67 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 79 55 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 53 65 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 70 51 74 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 71 52 76 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 65 51 74 / 0 20 0

$$

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

