WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 72 58 80 / 20 10 0

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 53 79 / 20 10 0

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 56 76 / 20 10 0

Everett 69 56 76 / 20 10 0

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 55 80 / 20 10 0

Tacoma 73 53 81 / 20 10 0

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 58 80 / 20 10 0

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 55 81 / 20 10 0

Enumclaw 70 53 79 / 20 10 0

North Bend 71 54 80 / 20 10 0

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 55 76 / 20 10 0

Sumas 71 55 80 / 20 10 0

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 54 71 / 20 10 0

Mount Vernon 71 54 76 / 20 10 0

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 52 74 / 20 10 0

Eastsound 69 54 73 / 20 10 0

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 54 69 / 20 10 0

Port Townsend 67 54 71 / 20 10 0

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 52 82 / 20 10 0

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 53 83 / 20 10 0

Olympia 74 52 82 / 20 10 0

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 52 72 / 20 10 0

Sequim 68 53 73 / 20 10 0

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 51 70 / 20 10 0

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 52 70 / 20 10 0

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 54 73 / 20 10 0

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 46 67 / 20 10 0

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 47 72 / 30 10 0

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet

increasing to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 46 74 / 20 10 0

Stevens Pass 57 45 72 / 20 10 0

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

236 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

