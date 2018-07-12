WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

275 FPUS56 KSEW 120319

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and

Friday.

WAZ558-121100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 85 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-121100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 84 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-121100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 82 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 58 80 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-121100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 86 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 55 86 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-121100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 86 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-121100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 56 85 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 57 85 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-121100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 79 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 57 84 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-121100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 73 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-121100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 76 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 56 75 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-121100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 71 57 68 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 56 74 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-121100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-121100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 89 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 54 87 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-121100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-121100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 74 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 54 75 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-121100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 71 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-121100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 70 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-121100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 74 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-121100-

Olympics-

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 71 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-121100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 73 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-121100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 77 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 52 76 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-121100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

818 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

_____

