WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

838 FPUS56 KSEW 020358

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and

Friday.

WAZ558-021100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 69 59 71 / 10 10 20 30

$$

WAZ559-021100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 68 54 69 / 10 20 20 30

$$

WAZ507-021100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 69 57 71 / 10 20 30 30

Everett 57 68 58 70 / 10 20 40 40

$$

WAZ509-021100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 70 57 72 / 10 10 20 30

Tacoma 56 69 56 71 / 10 10 20 30

$$

WAZ556-021100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 71 59 73 / 10 20 30 30

$$

WAZ555-021100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 72 58 70 / 10 20 40 40

Enumclaw 54 69 54 69 / 10 20 40 40

North Bend 55 69 55 69 / 10 20 40 40

$$

WAZ503-021100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 68 58 68 / 10 20 30 30

Sumas 57 70 57 71 / 10 20 30 40

$$

WAZ506-021100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 68 57 68 / 10 20 30 30

Mount Vernon 55 71 56 71 / 10 30 40 40

$$

WAZ001-021100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 67 55 69 / 0 10 20 20

Eastsound 56 69 57 70 / 0 10 20 30

$$

WAZ510-021100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 68 57 69 / 10 30 30 30

Port Townsend 55 66 55 68 / 20 30 30 30

$$

WAZ511-021100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 68 56 71 / 10 10 20 20

$$

WAZ504-021100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 69 57 71 / 10 20 30 30

Olympia 56 68 55 70 / 10 20 20 30

$$

WAZ512-021100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-021100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 64 54 66 / 10 20 20 20

Sequim 53 65 53 67 / 10 30 30 30

$$

WAZ515-021100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 63 51 65 / 20 30 30 30

$$

WAZ516-021100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 61 53 63 / 30 40 30 20

$$

WAZ517-021100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 64 55 66 / 20 30 30 30

$$

WAZ513-021100-

Olympics-

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Snow level near 11500 feet. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 51 56 45 56 / 10 30 30 30

$$

WAZ567-021100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 52 57 49 54 / 10 30 50 60

$$

WAZ568-021100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Snow

level near 12000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

to mid 60s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 66 49 60 / 10 10 40 40

Stevens Pass 50 62 47 54 / 0 10 30 30

$$

WAZ569-021100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

857 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

_____

