WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

304 FPUS56 KSEW 021000

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 59 71 / 20 30 30

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 53 70 / 20 30 30

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 56 70 / 30 40 30

Everett 67 58 69 / 30 50 40

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 56 71 / 20 20 30

Tacoma 68 55 71 / 20 20 30

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 59 72 / 30 40 30

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 57 69 / 30 50 50

Enumclaw 67 53 69 / 20 40 50

North Bend 67 54 68 / 20 40 40

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 57 68 / 20 20 30

Sumas 69 56 70 / 20 30 40

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 56 67 / 20 20 20

Mount Vernon 69 55 70 / 30 40 30

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 67 53 68 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 68 56 69 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 56 68 / 30 30 20

Port Townsend 64 54 67 / 30 40 30

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 68 55 71 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 55 71 / 40 30 40

Olympia 68 54 71 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 52 65 / 20 20 20

Sequim 64 52 67 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 50 64 / 40 30 20

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 53 62 / 40 40 30

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 55 66 / 40 40 20

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 43 53 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 47 53 / 30 50 50

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s. West

wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 49 59 / 10 40 40

Stevens Pass 60 47 54 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

259 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

$$

_____

