WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

078 FPUS56 KSEW 121528

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 60 83 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 75 53 82 / 10 0 0

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 56 78 / 20 0 0

Everett 72 57 78 / 20 0 0

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 56 83 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 77 53 83 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 76 59 83 / 10 0 0

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 57 85 / 30 0 0

Enumclaw 75 53 84 / 20 0 0

North Bend 75 54 83 / 20 0 0

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 55 80 / 30 0 0

Sumas 75 54 85 / 30 0 0

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 55 73 / 20 0 0

Mount Vernon 73 53 79 / 30 0 0

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 53 75 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 70 56 75 / 20 0 0

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 55 70 / 20 0 0

Port Townsend 67 54 72 / 20 0 0

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 54 87 / 20 0 0

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 54 88 / 20 0 0

Olympia 77 53 86 / 20 0 0

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 52 74 / 10 0 0

Sequim 69 52 74 / 10 0 0

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 49 70 / 10 0 0

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 52 75 / 20 0 0

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

through the day. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 69 53 74 / 20 0 0

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near

15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 50 68 / 20 0 0

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near

14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 61 50 74 / 40 0 0

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near

14500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 51 81 / 20 0 0

Stevens Pass 64 50 74 / 20 0 0

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

