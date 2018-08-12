WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
078 FPUS56 KSEW 121528
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-122300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 60 83 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ559-122300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 75 53 82 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ507-122300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in
the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 56 78 / 20 0 0
Everett 72 57 78 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ509-122300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 76 56 83 / 10 0 0
Tacoma 77 53 83 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ556-122300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 59 83 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-122300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 76 57 85 / 30 0 0
Enumclaw 75 53 84 / 20 0 0
North Bend 75 54 83 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ503-122300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 55 80 / 30 0 0
Sumas 75 54 85 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ506-122300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 68 55 73 / 20 0 0
Mount Vernon 73 53 79 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ001-122300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 69 53 75 / 20 0 0
Eastsound 70 56 75 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ510-122300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 55 70 / 20 0 0
Port Townsend 67 54 72 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ511-122300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 77 54 87 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ504-122300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 78 54 88 / 20 0 0
Olympia 77 53 86 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ512-122300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in
the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-122300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 52 74 / 10 0 0
Sequim 69 52 74 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ515-122300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 49 70 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ516-122300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 52 75 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ517-122300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Haze in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
through the day. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 53 74 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ513-122300-
Olympics-
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near
14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near
15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 60 50 68 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ567-122300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near
14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 61 50 74 / 40 0 0
$$
WAZ568-122300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near
14500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 69 51 81 / 20 0 0
Stevens Pass 64 50 74 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ569-122300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
827 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
$$
_____
