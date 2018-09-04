WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
151 FPUS56 KSEW 041000
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-042300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 56 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-042300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 75 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-042300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 52 77 / 0 0 0
Everett 73 54 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-042300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 74 51 82 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 76 47 82 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-042300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 74 53 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-042300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 53 86 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 75 51 82 / 0 0 0
North Bend 75 51 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-042300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 74 50 76 / 0 0 0
Sumas 77 49 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-042300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 72 51 70 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 73 49 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-042300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 71 48 71 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 71 51 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-042300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 50 69 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 68 51 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-042300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 80 47 84 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-042300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 78 48 85 / 0 0 0
Olympia 77 47 83 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-042300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
$$
WAZ514-042300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 70 48 71 / 0 0 0
Sequim 70 48 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-042300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 70 45 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-042300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 70 47 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-042300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 72 50 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-042300-
Olympics-
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 65 45 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-042300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 69 45 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-042300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light wind in
the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower 70s. East wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 67 46 73 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 67 45 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-042300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
259 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
$$
