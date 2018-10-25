WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
_____
112 FPUS56 KSEW 251003
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-252300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 55 61 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ559-252300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 51 61 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ507-252300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 53 61 / 80 90 70
Everett 59 53 61 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ509-252300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 52 61 / 90 90 80
Tacoma 60 52 61 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ556-252300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 59 54 62 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ555-252300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 52 61 / 90 100 90
Enumclaw 59 50 58 / 90 100 90
North Bend 59 49 59 / 90 100 100
$$
WAZ503-252300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 51 62 / 80 90 80
Sumas 59 50 63 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ506-252300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 54 60 / 70 80 70
Mount Vernon 60 53 62 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ001-252300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind around
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 52 60 / 70 80 60
Eastsound 58 52 60 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ510-252300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 54 62 / 70 80 70
Port Townsend 58 52 60 / 50 80 60
$$
WAZ511-252300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North part, south wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. South part, light wind becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 56 51 61 / 90 100 70
$$
WAZ504-252300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 59 53 62 / 90 100 70
Olympia 57 53 61 / 90 100 80
$$
WAZ512-252300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-252300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 58 48 60 / 60 80 60
Sequim 60 47 60 / 50 70 50
$$
WAZ515-252300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 48 59 / 80 90 80
$$
WAZ516-252300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 51 59 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ517-252300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 55 61 / 90 100 70
$$
WAZ513-252300-
Olympics-
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet
increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 43 48 / 80 90 80
$$
WAZ567-252300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet
increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 44 50 / 90 90 100
$$
WAZ568-252300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Light
wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet
increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 51 43 53 / 90 100 90
Stevens Pass 47 42 48 / 90 100 90
$$
WAZ569-252300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
302 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather