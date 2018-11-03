WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

442 FPUS56 KSEW 032222

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-041100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 57 48 54 / 90 80 40 60

$$

WAZ559-041100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 57 43 54 / 80 50 30 50

$$

WAZ507-041100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 57 47 53 / 90 60 40 60

Everett 50 56 47 53 / 90 50 40 60

$$

WAZ509-041100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 56 45 54 / 90 60 40 60

Tacoma 50 58 43 55 / 90 50 40 50

$$

WAZ556-041100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 57 47 54 / 90 80 50 60

$$

WAZ555-041100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 56 46 53 / 100 90 70 70

Enumclaw 46 53 43 50 / 90 80 50 70

North Bend 46 55 44 52 / 100 90 70 70

$$

WAZ503-041100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 57 45 54 / 100 50 40 50

Sumas 48 58 43 54 / 100 60 50 50

$$

WAZ506-041100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 56 48 54 / 90 40 50 50

Mount Vernon 50 57 46 55 / 100 50 60 50

$$

WAZ001-041100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 57 46 54 / 80 30 40 40

Eastsound 50 57 47 55 / 90 40 30 40

$$

WAZ510-041100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 58 49 57 / 90 40 40 50

Port Townsend 50 56 46 54 / 80 30 30 40

$$

WAZ511-041100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 58 43 55 / 100 40 40 40

$$

WAZ504-041100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 59 45 55 / 90 70 40 50

Olympia 50 57 44 55 / 90 50 40 50

$$

WAZ512-041100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-041100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 57 43 55 / 90 40 40 40

Sequim 46 58 41 55 / 80 30 30 40

$$

WAZ515-041100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 57 43 55 / 100 40 50 50

$$

WAZ516-041100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 55 45 53 / 100 50 60 50

$$

WAZ517-041100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 58 48 56 / 100 50 60 50

$$

WAZ513-041100-

Olympics-

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 40 32 38 / 100 60 50 60

$$

WAZ567-041100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 42 34 39 / 100 90 90 80

$$

WAZ568-041100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 14 inches. West wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 46 37 42 / 100 100 80 70

Stevens Pass 36 41 33 38 / 100 90 60 60

$$

WAZ569-041100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

321 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

$$

_____

