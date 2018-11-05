WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
190 FPUS56 KSEW 051142
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-060000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 46 55 / 60 50 30
$$
WAZ559-060000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 41 54 / 40 40 30
$$
WAZ507-060000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 45 55 / 70 40 30
Everett 56 46 53 / 60 40 30
$$
WAZ509-060000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 42 55 / 40 40 30
Tacoma 58 40 55 / 40 40 30
$$
WAZ556-060000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 46 55 / 80 60 40
$$
WAZ555-060000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 44 55 / 70 60 40
Enumclaw 52 41 51 / 70 60 40
North Bend 54 40 53 / 80 80 40
$$
WAZ503-060000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 44 55 / 50 50 40
Sumas 57 42 56 / 50 60 50
$$
WAZ506-060000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 46 56 / 40 50 30
Mount Vernon 58 45 56 / 40 50 40
$$
WAZ001-060000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 57 43 55 / 30 30 20
Eastsound 57 45 56 / 30 40 30
$$
WAZ510-060000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 47 57 / 30 40 30
Port Townsend 56 45 54 / 30 30 20
$$
WAZ511-060000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 58 40 56 / 50 30 20
$$
WAZ504-060000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 58 42 56 / 60 30 20
Olympia 57 41 56 / 50 30 20
$$
WAZ512-060000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-060000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 41 55 / 30 30 20
Sequim 57 39 55 / 30 30 20
$$
WAZ515-060000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 40 55 / 60 30 30
$$
WAZ516-060000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 43 55 / 60 30 30
$$
WAZ517-060000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 45 57 / 70 40 30
$$
WAZ513-060000-
Olympics-
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 39 31 39 / 30 40 30
$$
WAZ567-060000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 34 40 / 80 80 70
$$
WAZ568-060000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 10 inches. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind
in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 45 34 44 / 100 80 50
Stevens Pass 40 32 38 / 80 80 50
$$
WAZ569-060000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
341 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
$$
