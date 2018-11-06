WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

621 FPUS56 KSEW 062245

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-071200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 52 38 49 / 40 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-071200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 38 51 34 49 / 40 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-071200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 51 36 48 / 30 10 0 0

Everett 42 50 36 47 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-071200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 40 51 34 50 / 30 10 0 0

Tacoma 38 52 31 50 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-071200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 42 52 36 50 / 40 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-071200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 40 49 33 49 / 40 10 0 0

Enumclaw 38 48 33 50 / 40 10 0 0

North Bend 38 49 33 50 / 40 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-071200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 39 51 32 48 / 30 10 0 0

Sumas 37 52 31 50 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-071200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 51 35 48 / 30 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 40 51 33 49 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-071200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 51 36 49 / 20 10 0 0

Eastsound 41 50 36 48 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-071200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 52 36 49 / 30 10 0 0

Port Townsend 42 50 36 47 / 30 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-071200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 38 52 32 49 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-071200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 38 53 32 51 / 20 10 0 0

Olympia 37 51 32 50 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-071200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-071200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 39 51 35 49 / 20 0 0 0

Sequim 38 50 33 48 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-071200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 37 53 34 51 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-071200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 53 34 53 / 20 0 0 10

$$

WAZ517-071200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 41 54 37 53 / 20 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-071200-

Olympics-

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 36 29 42 / 20 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-071200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 26 36 26 39 / 50 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-071200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 40 25 44 / 40 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 25 35 23 40 / 40 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-071200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather