WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
114 FPUS56 KSEW 211213
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.
WAZ558-220015-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 51 45 50 / 70 80 80
$$
WAZ559-220015-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 50 42 47 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ507-220015-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 43 49 / 70 80 70
Everett 51 44 49 / 70 80 70
$$
WAZ509-220015-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 43 50 / 70 80 70
Tacoma 52 42 50 / 70 80 80
$$
WAZ556-220015-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 45 51 / 70 90 70
$$
WAZ555-220015-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 44 49 / 90 90 80
Enumclaw 52 41 48 / 70 90 70
North Bend 52 42 49 / 80 90 70
$$
WAZ503-220015-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 42 51 / 80 80 70
Sumas 51 41 50 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ506-220015-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 45 50 / 70 80 70
Mount Vernon 53 43 51 / 70 80 70
$$
WAZ001-220015-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 43 50 / 70 70 70
Eastsound 52 45 50 / 70 80 70
$$
WAZ510-220015-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 45 53 / 60 80 70
Port Townsend 49 43 48 / 40 70 60
$$
WAZ511-220015-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 42 49 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ504-220015-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
50. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 44 49 / 70 80 80
Olympia 50 43 48 / 80 80 80
$$
WAZ512-220015-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-220015-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon,
Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 52 39 49 / 60 70 60
Sequim 54 39 49 / 40 70 50
$$
WAZ515-220015-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 53 40 49 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ516-220015-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 42 49 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ517-220015-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 45 50 / 90 80 90
$$
WAZ513-220015-
Olympics-
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.
Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 5 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 31 33 / 80 70 80
$$
WAZ567-220015-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 6 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 7 inches.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to
17 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 33 35 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ568-220015-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Light wind in the passes.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in
the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 39 32 38 / 80 80 90
Stevens Pass 35 30 33 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ569-220015-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
413 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
15 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to
7000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
$$
